The Olympic Channel has announced a partnership with Grupo Globo, Brazil's largest media group.

It means viewers will be able to watch original Olympic Channel programmes, as well as Olympic-related content from Globo, on free-to-air television.

This will include weekly magazine show Esporte Espetacular, with the deal running until 2032.

Content will also be available on SporTV's news programme on pay television and on a dedicated Olympic Channel portal at globoesporte.com.

Programming will feature "year-round coverage of Olympic sports and athletes, highlighting locally relevant content produced by both the Olympic Channel and Globo".

Grupo Globo already own the broadcast rights to the Olympics in Brazil until 2032, a deal which included their home Rio 2016 Games.

The Olympic Channel was launched by the International Olympic Committee on August 21 in 2016, following the conclusion of the Closing Ceremony in Rio on the same day.

"Having launched following the 2016 Rio Games, we are excited to collaborate with Globo to further engage Brazil's passionate sports fans with the Olympic Movement all year round," said Mark Parkman, general manager of the Olympic Channel.

The deal will allow for more Olympic television content in Brazil ©Getty Images

"Deepening the connection between the Olympic Channel brand and the stories about the athletes and sports their audiences love contributes to the lasting legacy from the Rio Games."

It is claimed the deal with Grupo Globo is a "key distribution landmark for the Olympic Channel in South America" which will "engage even more millions of Brazilian viewers who are used to seeing Olympic themes on Globo's different platforms".

"It's an honour to sign with the Olympic Channel after the successful results on our coverage of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and the latest worldwide event, the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, in February 2018," said Pedro Garcia, Grupo Globo's head of sports business.

"We continue to reinforce our mission of supporting and nurturing the Olympic Movement and satisfying our audience's many interests and demands.

"Our commitment with consumers is to deliver full multi-screen content with an outstanding quality."