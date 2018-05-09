Ole Morten Iversen has been brought in to replace Roar Hjelmeset as the cross-country skiing coach for the Norweigan women's team.

Iversen, 59, who has worked as a ski instructor for around 35 years and at at most levels of Norwegian skiing, comes in following two years coaching in Sweden.

He replaces Hjelmeset who decided against extending his contract with the team in favour of returning to coach in his home town Hoyden, where he will work with youngsters.

"I look forward to being able to work with junior skiers and at the same time work where I live," Hjelmeset said of his decision to return home.

Roar Hjelmeset decided against extending his contract with the Norwegian national team ©Norwegian Ski Federation

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity to work for ten years in an exciting competition and improvement environment, and of course I will miss all the good colleagues in the Ski Federation.

"Not least, I will miss the athletes I have followed closely over many years.

"I am very grateful for having the opportunity to participate in their wonderful development from junior level and to experience them taking their first World Cup and Championships medals."

Iversen will officially begin his new role at the end of this month.