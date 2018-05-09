The Rwanda Association Football Federation (FERWAFA) have announced that the 2018 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Women's Challenge Cup has been postponed due to a lack of funds.

The tournament had been due to take place in the Rwandan capital Kigali from May 12 to 22 but was postponed with just four days to go until kick-off.

As reported by the New Times, a statement sent to FERWAFA by CECAFA said that the decision had been taken due a shortage of money.

"With just a few days to the start of the tournament, initially set for Saturday, May 12, we have not received funds to host the tournament as agreed last month," it read.

"Despite repeated calls and correspondences to CECAFA secretariat, there has been no success.

The Rwandan team will now leave their training camp and focus on club football ©FERWAFA

"We will set a new timeline to host this tournament upon reception of the hosting funds.

"FERWAFA and CECAFA will sit to decide on the suitable dates for the tournament."

A portion of the money used for staging the event was meant to come from world governing body FIFA via the Confederation of African Football to CECAFA.

Hosts Rwanda were due to be joined by Kenya, Uganda, Zanzibar, Burundi, Ethiopia, Djibouti and defending champions Tanzania in the 10-day event.

The Rwandan women's national team, coached by Jean Baptiste Kayiranga and known as She-Amavubi, will now break from their training camp to focus on club football.

A new date for the tournament has not yet been set.