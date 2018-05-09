The International Judo Federation (IJF) have launched a new website as the governing body start their countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Qualification for the Olympics is set to begin later this month, with the Hohhot Grand Prix in China from May 25 to 27.

The IJF has billed Tokyo 2020 as a "homecoming", with judo originating in Japan.

They have opted to launch a new-look website here before the first qualifying event, which they claim will have an emphasis on "engaging and interactive" content.

It is claimed the website, at www.ijf.org, will focus on the biggest stories in both elite and grassroots judo.

"In our ever-changing and fast-moving world, where information and communication play a key role, the IJF has launched a new-look website, meant to become the judo hub for all our community members as well as those exploring our sport," said Marius Vizer, IJF President.

"The international judo community is just that: athletes, sponsors, coaches, referees, former athletes, fans and media.

"We always place them at the core of everything IJF does.

"The website, ijf.org, is thus intended to optimise the flow of information while enhancing contact among all our stakeholders.

"Together, we can best serve the interests of all those following judo - anywhere and everywhere."

The IJF state the website was launched prior to judo's homecoming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The website will feature a section from Vizer, called President's corner, along with photos, video content and a segment on "clean judo".

Visitors to the website will also be able to read about the sport's history and judo heroes, as well as having access to the latest news stories, world rankings and information about the latest events.

Vizer claims the website boasts diverse content which will reach all parts of the world.

"With a new, fresh design and dynamic, diversified content, the goal is to bring all judokas together on this platform," he said.

"This way, development and knowledge can reach all parts of the world.

"Too, the website will promote our activities and our member federations.

"Also, the site will be the place to help those who may be interested in but are less familiar with judo: a landing spot to get the basics and even more useful information about our sport.

"From professionals to media and fans, ijf.org is there for everyone.

"I invite all those interested to register and use the website, hoping that what you find will be useful and the new look will not only meet but exceed expectations.

"Connecting to the world of Judo on ijf.org connects you to the main principles of society.

"These are the values of judo."