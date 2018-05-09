The Mongolian National Olympic Committee welcomed sports professors from Ukraine to speak at a seminar in capital Ulaanbaatar.

The two Ukrainian guests at the seminar were Professor Volodymyr Platonov from the the Department of Theory and History of Olympic Sports at the National University of Ukraine for Physical Education and Sport, and Professor Maria Bulatova, the President of the Olympic Academy of Ukraine and a member of the International Olympic Committee Commission on Culture and Olympic Heritage.

The duo spoke as keynote speakers at a seminar entitled Olympism and Olympic Education and Theory and Methods of Sport Preparation.

The seminar attracted more than 100 participants ©OCA

This attracted more than 100 participants from physical culture and sports universities.

Coaches and representatives from regional Olympic councils in Mongolia were among them, with delegates also coming from Inner Mongolia in China and Irkutsk in Russia.

The invitations were given to Platonov and Bulatova as part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Mongolian and Ukrainian National Olympic Committees in October.