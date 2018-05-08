Athletics Kenya's President Jack Tuwei has paid tribute to 22-year-old international competitor Sheila Chepng'etich after her sudden death.

Chepng'etich won bronze in the 1,500 metres at the 2014 World Under-20 Championships in Eugene, but was serving a four-year ban for doping at the time she passed away.

According to All Africa, she was taken ill on Sunday (May 6) and she died at Kericho County Referral Hospital.

She began serving her ban in 2014 after a positive test at the Iris Lotto Cross Cup in Belgium.

Tuwei said the death had "robbed the country of a promising athlete".

"I want to send my condolences to the family, friends and entire athletics family for losing such a young promising person," he said to All Africa.

Athletics Kenya's athletes' representative Milcah Chemos also paid tribute.

"It's sad that we have lost an athlete based in Kericho after a long illness," said Chemos, an Olympic bronze medallist in the 3,000m steeplechase at London 2012, and a world and Commonwealth champion.

"We send our condolences to the family at this sad moment for the loss."