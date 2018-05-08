The Sambo Union of Asia has welcomed Bahrain as its newest member country.

It comes after an agreement was struck with the Federation of Martial Arts of Bahrain, which sees the Gulf nation become an associate member.

Documents have been signed by both parties to rubber-stamp the deal.

According to the Asian body, the development comes following "immense groundwork" in sambo in Bahrain.

A national governing body has been set-up which has been registered with the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

Athletes from Bahrain are now set to compete at international events ©FIAS

Sambo clubs have also been organised, with foreign coaches invited to Bahrain to teach the sport and prepare athletes for the 2018 Asian Championships.

These will be held in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar between Friday (May 11) and Sunday (May 13).

Sambists from Bahrain could also compete at this year's Asian Games, being held across the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang in August and September.

"The Sambo Federation of Asia has wished the Federation of Martial Arts of Bahrain excellent results in promotion of sambo and every success in their future initiatives," a statement said.