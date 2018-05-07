The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have set ambitious medal targets for future editions of the Olympic Games.

A target of 40 for Los Angeles 2028 comes despite India winning just two medals at the last edition of the Summer Games in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

As reported by Web India, IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra said: "After the spectacular performance of the Commonwealth Games, we now have great expectations from the Asian Games, to be held in August.

"Our full focus is on the Olympic Games in 2020 and 2024.

"But for this, we will need the support of all sports federations and Government.

''We will not let players face any shortage of funds and facilities.

Narinder Dhruv Batra once again emphasised India's intention to bid for the 2032 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Our aim is to win double the medals in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"With this, we also aim to win 25 medals in the 2024 Olympics and 40 in the 2028 Olympics.

Batra also reaffirmed India's hope that they will bid for the 2032 Olympic Games, with Mumbai emerging as a possible candidate last month.

India won six medals at the London 2012 Olympics but their performance deteriorated four years later at Rio 2016 with their 118-strong team winning just two.

These were courtesy of badminton player PV Sindhu, who claimed silver, and wrestler Shakshi Malik, who won bronze.

They did, however, fare much better at last month's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.