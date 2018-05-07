Key discussions have been held between World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós and the organisation's general treasurer Michael Dinsdale.

The two met at the WKF headquarters in Spanish capital Madrid to review "the promising opportunities for the development of the sport around the world".

They also "analysed structural matters of the organisation".

Spaniard Espinós also serves as the President of the European Karate Federation (EKF) with England's Dinsdale the treasurer of the continental body.

Novi Sad is preparing to host the continent's elite at the European Championships ©WKF

To this end, Europe featured heavily in the discussions which included talks on the 53rd European Championships which will begin in Novi Sad in Serbia on Thursday (May 10).

The EKF will organise its annual Congress alongside the competition.

Other events on both the EKF and WKF calendars were also discussed at the meeting, as karate prepares to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Dinsdale has been WKF general treasurer since 2007 and has been a member of the WKF Executive Committee since 1997.

Espinós has been WKF President since 1998.