Football officials have apologised after the video assistant referees (VAR) system failed at a key time during the A-League grand final in Australia.

Melbourne Victory won the match 1-0 against Newcastle Jets but their only goal was embroiled in controversy.

James Donachie was in an offside position when he headed to Kosta Barbarouses to score in the ninth minute, but VAR could not be used as the feed was lost.

It is another high-profile failure for the technology which FIFA has approved for use at this year's World Cup in Russia.

"On this occasion the technology itself failed and the broadcast angles required were unavailable," said Greg O'Rourke, head of the A-League at Football Federation Australia.

"Whilst we understand that this happened only once this season, it was at a most critical time.

"We understand the disappointment and frustration of the Newcastle Jets, their fans and indeed all football fans."

VAR featuring for the first time at the World Cup moved a step closer in February when the International Football Associations Board, the sport's lawmakers, approved its use across the professional game.

Melbourne Victory won the A-League Grand Final with a controversial winner ©Getty Images

It can only be used to determine whether there is a goal or not, a penalty or no penalty, straight red cards or incidents of mistaken identity.

However, the technology has been criticised with claims that fans in stadiums are not provided with adequate information regarding decisions and that it disrupts the flow of matches.

VAR was first used at the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2016, and was trialled at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

The World Cup in Russia will be held in June and July.

Newcastle Jets fans, meanwhile, have demanded a rematch after the blunder which took place at their home McDonald Jones Stadium.

They have set up a petition but a replay is highly unlikely.

"I'm still a fan of the VAR, but if you looked at that, in replay, when the ball was kicked it looked like there were three players offside," Jets coach Ernie Merrick told the Newcastle Herald.

"So what's the point of the VAR if you're not going to pay attention to it?"