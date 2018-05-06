The Laser European Championships will begin in La Rochelle in France tomorrow with all three reigning champions back to defend their titles.

Britain's Nick Thompson will aim to keep hold of the laser standard title he clinched in 2017 with The Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester hoping to remain as women's laser radial champion.

Marcin Rudawski of Poland is hoping to seal the laser radial men's title once again.

In all, 330 sailors from 48 nations will be taking part.

There will be two races back-to-back each day with a total of 12.

Non-Europeans have also been allowed to compete at the event, with Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Tom Burton of Australia among the field.

The event is a key test before the Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, in July and August.

"Defending my title is obviously the number one priority this week," said 32-year-old Thompson, a double world champion.

"Over the last few regattas I've focused on improving certain areas of my sailing rather than being worried about overall scores, but now the real racing is starting it's time to put those into practice and get some results.

"This is a big event and most of the top guys are going to be there.

"The fleet is going to be stacked.

"It's an important event in itself and one I want to win but it's also the last major test before the World Championships in Aarhus.

"Everyone will be gunning to do well here for sure."