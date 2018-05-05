China and Japan advanced to the knock-out stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Futsal Championship with a match to spare after winning their second games of the tournament.

The Chinese team were first to earn their spot in the quarter-finals as they brushed aside Lebanon at the Bangkok Arena in Thailand.

Li Jingjing struck twice in the first half to give China a strong advantage at the break.

A second half brace from Shen Nan, along with strikes from Zhan Huimin and Tian Jiao, sealed a 6-0 success for China.

Japan were able to earn an even more empathic victory in their match against Bahrain, as they cruised to a 13-0 win.

Eri Wakabayshi and Anna Amishiro scored hat-tricks for the 2015 runners-up as they secured a spot in the last eight.

They will meet China to decide the group winners in the final round of Group C matches.

Japan eased past Bahrain to secure progression ©AFC

Uzbekistan and Iran have also qualified for the knock-out stage, with their places sealed when the former beat Turkmenistan 3-1.

With Turkmenistan having lost both of their group matches, their rivals advanced with a game to spare.

Iran will take on Uzbekistan in the final game to decide who wins Group D.

Group A and B will conclude tomorrow.