Organisers of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games have been warned to speed up progress in a "number of key areas" in order to realise their full potential.

It followed an inspection visit to the Peruvian capital by an Americas Paralympic Committee delegation led by the body's interim President, Eduardo Montenegro, along with officials from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

They received updates on various functional areas relating to the running of the event, due to take place between August 23 and September 1 next year.

A statement afterwards was vague in outlining specific problems, but suggested they relate more to operational matters rather than the planned venues themselves.

"After two days of meetings with the Lima 2019 Organising Committee, we are generally happy with preparations but need to see rapid progress in a number of key areas ahead of our next visit in October," said IPC chief executive Xavier Gonzalez.

"By staging this event Lima 2019 is aspiring to make Peru a better country for all; a successful Parapan American Games that realises its full potential can play a significant role in the Organising Committee achieving its aim.

"There has been a lot of good progress in terms of infrastructure projects.

"The Athlete Village will provide an excellent legacy to the city of Lima by setting a new standard for accessible housing in Peru.

"There is still a lot to be done with 15 months to go but we are confident in Lima 2019's ability to deliver a memorable event that will change the way people with an impairment are perceived in Peru.

"There is a real sense of enthusiasm from everyone involved in the Lima 2019 project about maximising this unique opportunity to change Peru for the better."

Paralympic officials inspected Lima 2019 progress during a Coordination Commission inspection ©Lima 2019

Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus insisted that the event can still be a platform for raising awareness for sport for those with impairments in Peru.

"It has been a pleasure to welcome the APC and IPC Co-ordination Commission back to Lima," he said.

"We are encouraged by their feedback and will carefully analyse all of their recommendations.

"In the entire history of Peru, there has never been a platform for promoting awareness and integration of people with an impairment like the Parapan American Games.

"It is a responsibility and an opportunity we take extremely seriously, and we are determined to create the best possible stage for the athletes of the Parapan American Games to shine.

"That 16 of the 17 Parapan American Games sports will be Tokyo 2020 qualifiers is testament to the quality of the venues we are delivering."

Around 1,890 athletes are expected to compete across these 17 sports at the Parapan American Games.

Venue delivery efforts have sped-up for Lima 2019 in recent months following concerns last year over the pace of preparation for projects including the Athletes' Village.