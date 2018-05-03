Anti-doping and technical rule changes are on the agenda for the penultimate meeting of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Executive Committee before next month's elections.

A statement on the IBSF website revealed that the two-day meeting starting today is taking place at the Hilton Airport Hotel in the German city

"Additionally to the report of the President regarding the last months a focus will be set on the rule change proposals presented by the National Federations and already discussed by the sports and material commissions during the respective meetings in April," a statement said.

"Also reports of the Development Commission and about Anti-Doping are scheduled for the Executive Committee meeting."

IBSF President Ivo Ferriani, left, alongside IOC counterpart Thomas Bach, will chair the two-day meeting of the IBSF Executive Committee at the Hilton Airport Hotel in Munich as he bids for re-election ©Getty Images

insidethegames revealed earlier this week that IBSF President Ivo Ferriani is facing opposition from Switzerland’s Fritz Burkard and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton chief Sarah Storey at the IBSF Congress in Rome on June 27.

Elections for all other Executive Committee positions will also take place.

Anti-doping discussions will likely be dominated by Russia after an IBSF Anti-Doping Hearing Panel ruled not to re-impose provisional suspensions against Olympic champions Aleksandr Tretiakov and Alexander Zubkov late last year.

Ferriani himself was among those to criticise this decision.

Discussions towards proposing a four-women bobsleigh event for the 2022 Olympic programme in Beijing could also be discussed.