Hosts Sweden were forced to fend off a Chinese Taipei fightback to book their place in the quarter-finals of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad.

Mattias Karlsson claimed a 3-0 victory in his opening match against Chuang Chih-yuan, before Kristian Karlsson triumphed by the same score against Chen Chein-an.

Chinese Taipei began to battle back at the Halmstad Arena, with Lin Yun-ju overcoming Jon Persson 3-2.

Chuang returned to beat Kristian Karlsson 3-1 to level the tie, leaving the contest resting on the final match.

Mattias Karlsson produced a strong display to ultimately secure a 3-1 success to take Sweden through.

Sweden will now face Group D winners England, who earned a direct place into the quarter-finals.

Japan progressed to a quarter-final clash with South Korea, after they sealed a 3-0 win over Hong Kong in their match.

Austria battled to a 3-2 win over Portugal to progress to a match against defending champions China.

Germany are now set to take on Brazil, who beat Croatia 3-2.

Japan will take on the unified Korean team in the women's semi-finals ©ITTF

The women’s quarter-finals began with the news that North and South Korea had refused to play each other, instead requesting to advance to the last four as a unified team.

The move was approved by the International Table Tennis Federation, with the unified Korean team able to watch the contest with their potential opponents Ukraine and Japan.

Japan were able to secure a 3-0 victory in the contest to advance to tomorrow’s semi-final.

Defending champions China also proved untroubled as they earned a 3-0 win over Austria in their last eight tie.

Their reward is a semi-final match against Hong Kong, who beat Romania 3-0.