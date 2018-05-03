Pakistani squash legend Jahangir Khan has been honoured with an Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award at the recent Asian Awards in London.

Jahangir Khan, who won 555 consecutive matches in his career, received the award for his outstanding achievements in squash.

Khan is one of the finest players to have ever taken to the squash court and broke numerous records throughout his career.

He became the youngest ever World Open champion at 17 years old and went on to win the tournament six times.

He also played the second longest match in squash history and was unbeaten in 555 consecutive matches over a period of five years and eight months.

Time Magazine has previously said: “if winning is everything, then Khan is the greatest.”

Khan went on to serve as World Squash Federation President between 2002 and 2008.

Honoured and humbled to have presented the sports lifetime achievement award at the @TheAsianAwards to the legend himself Mr Jahangir Khan - World no.1 squash player from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/1RpjriJQ1A — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) April 28, 2018

As reported by Unsquashable Asian Awards founder Paul Sagoo paid tribute to Khan’s career at the recent awards ceremony.

“The Asian Awards is an event which honours exceptional individuals who have captured the attention of the world,” he said.

“The achievements of Jahangir Khan are a true marvel in sporting history.

“Jahangir dominated the game of squash in the 1980’s and his legacy is one which will be remembered for decades to come.

“An incredible unbeaten run of 555 matches is a feat which any professional athlete in the world would find tough to match, with countless titles to add.

“We are delighted to welcome Jahangir Khan to the eighth Asian Awards to celebrate his illustrious career and honour him with the Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award.”

Khan joins legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with South Korean footballer Song Heung-min and Chinese snooker player Ding Junhio as recipients of the award.

The Asian Awards was launched in 2010 to acknowledge pan-Asian success across all areas of society including business, sport, arts and entertainment.