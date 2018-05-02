Hosts Thailand began their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Futsal Championship campaign in style as they thrashed Macau 15-0 in Bangkok.

Sasicha Pohothiwong was the star performer as she scored five and Darika Peanpailun bagged a hat-trick on a commanding evening for Thailand at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

Macau, making their debut at the tournament, were comfortably dispatched as Thailand, third at the inaugural edition of the event in 2015, marked the opening day with a convincing Group A triumph.

"Macau is a developing side and maybe very soon they will improve a lot because they performed well today," said Thailand head coach Udom Taveesuk.

"Our Thai players followed our tactics and it means we’re confident for the next match.

"If we can continue to improve we will achieve our target."

Malaysia, who finished fourth in 2015, also began with an ominous victory as they beat Bangladesh 7-1 ©AFC

In the other match in Group A, Indonesia recorded a 2-0 win over Hong Kong at the same venue.

Malaysia, who finished fourth in 2015, also began with an ominous victory as they beat Bangladesh 7-1 in Group B at the Bangkok Arena.

Masura Parvin had given the AFC Futsal Championship debutants a shock lead early on but it was a fleeting moment of success as the Malaysians eventually found their form.

The other encounter in the group was a much closer affair as Vietnam edged Chinese Taipei 1-0.

The tournament in the Thai capital continues tomorrow.