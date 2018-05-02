Defending champions Astana Arlans will face the British Lionhearts in the last four of the World Series of Boxing after the draw for the semi-final stage was conducted in Lausanne.

The other semi-final will be between Cuba Domadores, the 2016 winners who were beaten by the Kazakh team in last year's final, and France Fighting Roosters.

The first legs are due to be held on May 18 and 19, with the returns scheduled for May 25 and 26.

Exact venues and locations for the matches are set to be revealed in due course.

The British Lionhearts finished the regular season with the strongest record, dropping just seven bouts in their five wins on their way to ending their Group B campaign in top spot.

The schedule was confirmed after the draw was made in Lausanne ©WSB

They will come up against an Astana Arlans side which is hoping to retain the title they claimed in 2017.

The Kazakh team reached the knockout phase of the competition having suffered only one defeat in the regular season.

The second semi-final pits the France Fighting Roosters, who finished second behind the British Lionhearts on the overall standings, and the Cuba Domadores.

It has been described by organisers as one of the most anticipated WSB clashes of the campaign.

Cuba Domadores finished one point behind the French team on the standings.