The United States Olympic Museum have announced that Christopher Liedel has been appointed as their chief executive.

Liedel, who will officially begin his role on May 15, has previously served as President of Smithsonian Enterprises, part of the Smithsonian Museum Group, where he oversaw significant growth in earnings and revenue.

The Olympic Museum, which will document the history of the US Olympic and Paralympic movements, is currently under construction in Colorado Springs as part of the city's $250.6 million (£184 million/€209.4 million) City for Champions initiative.

It will feature interactive exhibitions.

Liedel expressed his delight at being appointed to the position.

"US Olympians and Paralympians are relentless in their pursuit of excellence and achievement," he said.

"They inspire us with their courage and dedication, and deserve a cultural destination that brings to life their journey.

"One of the most compelling facets of this iconic destination will be that the experience is constantly evolving.

"The very nature of the Olympic and Paralympic Games gives us new perspective to share every two years; a new lens with which to view the world.

The United States Olympic Museum is currently being built in Colorado ©United States Olympic Museum

"I am humbled and honoured to be part of this team that will bring to life a special place showcasing the historical scholarship and national pride surrounding the Olympic and Paralympic Games - one that transcends sport and holistically honours Team USA athletes."

Dave Ogrean, chairman of the museum's board, added: "Chris Liedel is the perfect combination of experienced leader, entrepreneur and strategic thinker that we need to lead the US Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame forward.

"He will take us through the construction of the museum and into the opening and operations.

"We are thrilled that Chris has agreed to lead the team and we welcome him to the Colorado Springs community."