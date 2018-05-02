Sportswear manufacturer FBT have been announced as an official partner of the 2018 World Boccia Championships.

The Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) event is due to take place in Liverpool from August 12 to 18.

FBT will supply official clothing for the event’s officials, volunteers and local organisers.

"As we draw nearer to the World Championships, our preparations are stepping up a gear and we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with FBT," John Dowson, chair of Boccia UK, said.

"Boccia is the world’s fastest growing Paralympic sport and we are set to deliver the best World Championships the sport has ever seen.

"We look forward to a successful relationship with FBT."

Athletes will seek to claim world titles and ranking points towards Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The Championships are expected to feature 192 athletes during the seven days of competition.

It is the biggest event on the sport’s calendar outside of the Paralympic Games, with Tokyo 2020 set to provide an added focus for athletes at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

As well as targeting world titles, they will also hope to secure ranking points towards qualification for Tokyo 2020.

"FBT is enormously excited to be supporting the BISFed 2018 World Boccia Championships," Mike Hegarty, director of FBT Europe, said.

"Boccia is an inspirational sport which has become enormously popular over recent years thanks to the performances of its athletes on the world stage.

"It’s fantastic to be able to play a part in an event that will engage with so many other young people with disabilities."