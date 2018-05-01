Reflections on Pyeongchang 2018 and an update on boxing's place on the Tokyo 2020 programme are among items expected to be discussed at a two-day meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board starting here tomorrow.

IOC President Thomas Bach has claimed that the Winter Olympics in February "opened the door" towards progress culminating in last week's agreement to hopefully formally end the Korean War.

It is likely that the IOC will be keen to celebrate this achievement, although the meeting also provides an opportunity to analyse other elements, including the failure of local organisers to so far define legacy plans for two venues.

A report submitted last week by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to show the progress they have made resolving political, administrative, financial, judging and anti-doping issues is also likely to be discussed.

The IOC have threatened to expel boxing from the Tokyo 2020 programme if these concerns are not addressed to their satisfaction.

It will be hoped that the event starting tomorrow will not prove as laborious as the last IOC Executive Board meeting the day before the Closing Ceremony in Pyeongchang, where discussions on whether to lift Russia's suspension were delayed overnight after going several hours over schedule.

insidethegames has been told that no decision is expected over the next two days on disciplinary proceedings against individual Russian athletes implicated in doping scandals following the belated publication of two Court of Arbitration for Sport reasoned decisions last week.

It is likely the issue could be discussed, however.

President Thomas Bach will chair the IOC Executive Board meeting starting tomorrow ©Getty Images

The meeting is due to begin at 2pm tomorrow with a report by Bach before the afternoon is dedicated to updates surrounding various Olympic events.

Tokyo 2020 organisers are to give an update via-video link before a further report by IOC Coordination Commission chair, John Coates.

There was criticism from some quarters about the preparations of the Japanese capital at last month’s Association of Summer Olympic International Federations General Assembly in Bangkok.

Coates himself has since highlighted that Tokyo have much work to do following an IOC Project Review inspection last week.

Juan Antonio Samaranch, interim chair of the Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, and Paris 2024 counterpart Pierre-Olivier Beckers are also due to provide updates, although the two Organising Committees themselves are not scheduled to appear.

Organisers for the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in Buenos Aires are also due to present via video conference before a closing agenda item entitled "Success of Pyeongchang 2018".

On Thursday (May 3), a full day of meetings is set to include an anti-doping report, as well as updates from Summer and Winter International Federations, National Olympic Committees and various IOC Commissions.

This section will include an update on AIBA.

An investigation into the former IBU leadership, including President Anders Besseberg, could be among the items discussed by the IOC at its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne ©Getty Images

Other possible items here include Kuwait’s ongoing suspension from the IOC, about which a "positive" meeting was held last week in Lausanne, and the current corruption investigation at the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Former IBU President Anders Besseberg and secretary general Nicole Resch each stood down last month after the opening of investigations across Europe into possible doping, fraud and corruption involving Russian athletes.

Austrian prosecutors have revealed in a statement that the alleged wrongdoing at the IBU, denied by both officials, covered a period from 2012 until the 2017 World Championships in the Austrian resort of Hochfilzen.

The suspected bribes are claimed to amount to $300,000 (£211,000/€243,000).

A detailed reaction has so far not yet been provided by the IOC.