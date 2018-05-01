FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura has warned delegates to the FIFA Congress in June that they will be unable to receive their $250 (£183/€208) daily allowances in Moscow in cash.

In a letter to Member Associations dated April 30, Samoura writes:

"Similar to the procedure at past Congresses, FIFA intends to pay daily compensation of $250 up to a maximum of $1,000 (£735/€835) to each participating delegate representing a FIFA member association or a Confederation recognised by FIFA.

"Please be aware that according to Russian legislation, FIFA cannot pay any compensation to delegates in Russia in cash, whether in roubles or in any other currency.

"Due to this fact, FIFA has instead decided to transfer these daily allowances directly to the bank account of each Member Association and Confederation."

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura revealed in a letter that delegates attending this year's Congress in Moscow would not receive their $250 daily allowance in cash ©Getty Images

Samoura added in her letter: "In order to facilitate these payments, the Congress delegates will need to complete an allowance form to confirm their participation in the Congress.

"This process will be facilitated by FIFA finance staff on site in Moscow, and the payments will be executed shortly after the Congress.

"The Member Associations and Confederations are requested to then process the daily allowance payments to each individual participating delegate upon receipt of the payment from FIFA."

Business conducted at the Congress, which precedes this year’s FIFA World Cup on June 13, is expected to include deciding the host of the 2026 World Cup tournament.

The race pits the USA-Canada-Mexico behemoth against Morocco.