Ireland's inaugural Test match against Pakistan later this month will be broadcast on Sky Sports, it has been announced.

Subscription channel Sky Sports will have ball-by-ball coverage of the historic match in Malahide near Dublin, due to take place from May 11 to 15.

The Test is also set to be shown on networks in countries including the United States and Australia as part of Cricket Ireland's largest broadcast package deal.

Irish public-service broadcaster RTÉ has also agreed a deal to show a one-hour highlights programme at the end of each day of the Test.

The two channels will also have live coverage of Ireland's Twenty20 internationals with India on June 27 and 29.

Ireland and Afghanistan were awarded Test status by the International Cricket Council last June, raising the number of Test-playing nations from 10 to 12.

Pakistan will be Ireland's first Test match opponents ©Getty Images

"This broadcast package is set to break Irish sporting records, as we anticipate that the T20 series against India alone will be the biggest worldwide TV audience of any event - sporting or otherwise - ever staged in Ireland," Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said.

"Since being confirmed as a full member of the ICC in June 2017, we have seen unprecedented interest in Irish cricket - most notably from a range of potential broadcast partners.

"It's been an amazing trajectory over the last 10 years.

"From playing in front of a few hundred a few short years ago, to playing last year at Lord's Cricket Ground in front of 25,000 - and now we are set to take that next step.

"To know so many people around the world are interested in our team should be a moment of pride for everyone connected with Irish cricket."