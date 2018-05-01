The International Tennis Federation (ITF) have announced that its flagship wheelchair tennis event, the BNP Paribas World Team Cup, will be hosted at the Israel Tennis Centre in Ramat Hasharon in May 2019, it has been announced.

This will be the first time that Israel has hosted the World Team Cup and they will become the 19th nation to have hosted the tournament since its creation in 1985.

Israel have a strong history in wheelchair tennis and have competed in the men’s draw 30 times.

They are also a four-time winner of the quad title and is due to again take part in the competition this summer in Apeldoorn in The Netherlands.

Additionally, Naom Gershony won Israel’s first Paralympic tennis gold medal when he claimed the quad singles title at London 2012.

Boaz Kramer and Shraga Weinberg are also Paralympic quad doubles silver medallists at Beijing 2008.

Naom Gershony won Paralympic gold medal for Israel in quad singles at London 2012 ©Getty Images

"The Israel Tennis Association is honoured and proud to host the world team championship of wheelchair tennis," Yoni Yarom, President of the Israel Tennis Association, said.

"This wonderful event symbolises the true spirit of sport in equal opportunities, in competitive spirit and in overcoming disabilities to show that all are winners, some in higher ranking than others and some in aspirations.

"We will try our utmost to make the players from all countries comfortable and allow them to concentrate on competing to the best of their ability.

"Good luck and best results to all players and nations."

ITF President David Haggerty added: "The ITF is delighted that the BNP Paribas World Team Cup will be staged in Israel for the first time.

"Israel has a long and successful history in wheelchair tennis and has produced some of the sport’s most successful players in the quad division.

"The World Team Cup is the most prestigious team competition on the ITF’s wheelchair tennis calendar, and we are pleased to see its continued evolution and global reach."