India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met some of the country's Commonwealth Games medallists from Gold Coast 2018 during a special event at his official residence Lok Kalyan Marg.

Modi congratulated the medallists on their achievements in Australia.

"Accomplishments in the sporting arena inspire everyone," he said.

"Their sporting feats have raised India's stature.

"Whenever an Indian sportsperson wins on the global sporting stage, it is the Indian flag that rises."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the country's Commonwealth Games medallists that their performances at Gold Coast 2018 had inspired the country ©Twitter

India finished third overall in the medals table with a total of 66, including 26 gold.

It was their best performance overseas since Manchester 2002 when they won 30 gold medals.

It was the second consecutive day that Modi had congratulated India's medallists.

Yesterday, on his radio show Mann Ki Baat, he addressed their achievements.

He had especially picked out the performances of the female athletes and the wrestling team.