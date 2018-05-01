Birmingham residents overwhelmingly back the Commonwealth Games coming to the city in 2022, according to a new survey.

More than 350 people living in Birmingham and the wider region share their support for the Games, according to a poll conducted by Birmingham City Council and Cultural Central, the organisation behind the English city's handover segment during the Closing Ceremony at Gold Coast 2018.

A total of 82 per cent of respondents believe being the next host city is "positive and will boost jobs and investment in the city".

The same number also think host city status will improve Birmingham’s national and international reputation and seven out of 10 respondents are already "excited" about the buzz sparked by the Games.

The poll was conducted during the "Homecoming" party for England's Commonwealth Games team returning from Gold Coast 2018 that took place in Victoria Square on April 21.

A quarter of those surveyed took part in at least one of the "have-a-go" sessions that allowed visitors to try out 17 sports that will feature during Birmingham 2022.

One visitor to the "Homecoming" said they were looking forward to the Games as it will "give people a chance to see Birmingham" and will help "put us on the map".

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Anne Underwood, said: "It’s incredibly encouraging to see that the people of Birmingham are excited about the next Commonwealth Games being held here.

"We’re already reaping the rewards, with a great atmosphere and more people getting active.

"It’s going to be a truly fantastic journey for the city over the next few years."

Mike Chamberlain, chief executive of Sport Birmingham, added: "At the ‘Homecoming’ party we saw so many people, of all ages, taking on sports sessions, and it was wonderful to see just how many were inspired by Team England’s presence and achievements in the Gold Coast.

"The 2022 Games will be here before we know it and the sporting spirit in the city will only get stronger."