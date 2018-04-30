The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced a new agreement with the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).

Through this collaboration, the CCES will monitor athlete whereabouts compliance, develop a test distribution plan in collaboration with the IWF’s Anti-Doping Committee, implement that plan and organise all out-of-competition testing.

"The decision to move key elements of the IWF’s anti-doping operations into the hands of a trusted third party is the latest demonstration of how far the IWF is prepared to go to deliver on our commitment to protect clean athletes," IWF President Tamás Aján said.

"This agreement to work with the CCES was recommended, in turn, by the independent Clean Sport Commission that examined weightlifting last year.

"I believe we can be very proud of the way the IWF has implemented the Commission’s recommendations and we look forward to fruitful cooperation with the CCES."

Paul Melia, President and chief executive of the CCES, added: "The CCES is proud of IWF’s commitment to clean sport.

"We are looking forward to working with IWF to develop a robust testing programme and promoting clean sport in weightlifting.

"The CCES is very happy to have developed collaboration with the IWF.

"Partnerships are a powerful way to strengthen collective efforts and an effective approach to sharing knowledge and expertise."

The CCES, an independent, national, not-for-profit organisation with a responsibility to administer the Canadian Anti-Doping Programme, is said to recognise that true sport can make a great difference for individuals, communities and our country.

It is committed to working collaboratively to activate a values-based and principle-driven sport system; protecting the integrity of sport from the negative forces of doping and other unethical threats; and advocating for sport that is fair, safe and open to everyone.

The International Olympic Committee has questioned weightlifting’s suitability as an Olympic sport ©Lifting Life

Nations with a persistent record of doping in weightlifting are being made to pay in tough new measures announced by the IWF earlier this month

While "clean" countries can qualify up to eight athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the worst offenders during the most troubled period of the sport’s history will be allowed to send only two.

Those who will pay the biggest cost, losing six of the Olympic places they could have had with a clean doping record are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia.

Several more nations, including Bulgaria, India and Iran, will be restricted to teams of four under the IWF’s new Olympic Qualifying Policy, which has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The "clean" nations with less than 10 violations will be entitled to eight places each at Tokyo 2020, split equally between men and women.

Kazakhstan, the worst offenders, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Russia have between them amassed more than 130 doping violations to date in the relevant period, with more than 20 cases still outstanding, mostly from the IOC retests.

All five are serving a one-year suspension, until October, for having had three or more of the Olympic retest positives.

Four other nations are also banned for the same reason: China, Moldova, Turkey and Ukraine, though for Tokyo 2020, China looks comparatively safe on seven violations since 2008.

Those retest positives prompted the IOC to question weightlifting’s suitability as an Olympic sport.

While its place at Tokyo 2020 is safe, beyond that lies uncertainty.

The IWF must report to the IOC in June on progress made to date in tackling the doping problem.