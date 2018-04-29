South Korea won all five available recurve gold medals on the final day of the Archery World Cup in Shanghai - with individual victories coming from their men’s world record holder Kim Woojin, and women’s Olympic champion Chang Hye Jin.

Victory secured both a guaranteed place at the series final in Samsun at the end of the season under new World Archery rules.

South Korea once again proved unmatcheable in the first stage of this season’s World Cup series, totalling six gold medals and 10 in total to finish top of the Shanghai medal table in an event that took place in its usual location within city's Pudong financial area.

Up against China’s An Qiuan - making her international debut at her home event - the 30-year-old Hye Jin was in sublime form.

"I knew I had to shoot a 10 to win, I believed in my performance and it’s routine in practice in Korea," said the world number one.

She dropped two points in three sets to take the match 6-0, and posted possibly the single best recurve group ever filmed.

In the second set, Hye Jin landed all three of her arrows in the X-ring in a group measuring no more than three centimetres, side-to-side.

"The most important event is the Asian Games this year," she said.

"This is a very good opportunity ahead of that and I would like to win at every World Cup."

The 22-year-old Vanessa Landi of Italy beat 2013 World Archery champion Maja Jager in four sets, 6-2, to collect the recurve women’s bronze medal - the first individual international podium of her career.

Chang’s male world number one counterpart, partner in the mixed team final in Shanghai - where the pair also took the gold medal - and recurve men’s top seed Kim Woojin was not quite as impressive – but looked confident and relaxed when he shot his final against Brady Ellison of the United States.

South Korea's Kim Woojin, left, earned his third gold of the Archery World Cup in Shanghai by defeating Brady Ellison of the United States in the individual final ©World Archery

Woojin took the first set, 28-26, and the pair split the second with 28s and third with 29s.

Brady then left the two-time world champion needing a nine with his last arrow to take the match, and Woojin shot a 10.

"I’m very happy because I have qualified for the World Cup Final and only the top archers will be there; I will practice to come out on top," said Kim.

"I look out for Brady because I believe he is a big rival.

"I think the competition drives both of us to improve, and I put a lot of energy into that match."

Ellison called Woojin "the best that’s ever been" in a pre-match interview.

"I don’t think I am the best yet, but when my archery career is over I want to have been the best in history," Woojin commented.

The men’s individual bronze went to South Korea’s Nanjing 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Game champion Lee Woo Seok.

Chang Hye Jin and Kim Woojin had earlier won the recurve mixed pairs gold, defeating Turkey’s Mete Gazoz and Yasemin Anagoz.

The next stage of the Archery World Cup is due to start in Antalya in Turkey on May 20.