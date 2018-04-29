Finland managed to survive a fightback from the United States to reclaim the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World U18 Championship crown they lost to the Americans last year.

Finland, the 2016 winners, made a flying start to the match in front of the 7,499 spectators at the Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk in Russia and registered five shots to the American's one inside the first few minutes.

Anttoni Honka made sure his side's dominance counted for something as he put his side 1-0 up with just over nine minutes gone on the clock.

Kaapo Kakko doubled the Finns later just three minutes later to seemingly put his side in control.

The US, however, rallied brilliantly to put themselves back in contention with Patrick Giles' goal on 16 minutes giving his side hope going into the second period.

The defending champions then came out all guns blazing in the second period and Trevor Janicke netted a well-deserved equaliser in the 28th minute, putting the momentum firmly in their favour.

They were, however, unable to build on this in the third period, allowing Finland back into the game.

Niklas Nordgren then scored the decisive goal for Finland with ten minutes left on the clock to make it 3-2.

Bronze medal winners Sweden are due to host next year's IIHF World U18 Championship ©IIHF

There was still time for late drama, however, as Oliver Wahlstrom missed an open goal which would have tied the game for the US.

His miss though ensured Finland got their hands on the trophy.

The bronze medal was won by Sweden thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Swedes made an excellent start to the match with Oskar Back and Nikola Pasic giving them a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes.

Karel Plášek’s goal brought the Czechs back into the occasion just five minutes later, but Marcus Westfalt's strike in the 17th minute ensured Sweden entered the dressing room at the end of the first period with their two-goal cushion still intact.

David Bruk's Czech Republic side, however, responded well and brought themselves back into contention early in the second period through Michal Teplý's goal.

Unfortunately for them, Filip Johansson made sure the celebrations were short-lived by making it 4-2 to Sweden after 30 minutes, a score they took into the final period of the match.

With the Czechs pushing hard to find a way back into the game in the final period, Adam Ginning compounded their misery with a goal in the 46th minute, giving Sweden a 5-2 win overall.