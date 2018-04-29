A converted try in the final seconds allowed Fiji to secure their third consecutive title on this year’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series as they beat Australia 28-22 in Singapore.

The result sees Fiji take the lead in the World Series standings From South Africa, whom they beat 12-10 in the semi-finals.

The Olympic champions had begun their final day of competition in Singapore’s National Stadium by earning a 24-19 win over New Zealand, who beat them to the Commonwealth Games title earlier this month at Gold Coast 2018.

Fiji are now four points ahead of South Africa, who finished in fourth, with two Series tournaments remaining.

Australia's runners-up position moves them up into fourth position overall and New Zealand remain in third.

The final proved dramatic, as a converted try in the final minute by John Porch put Australia in the lead for the first time in the game, by one point.

From the restart, however, a knock-on gave Fiji possession back.

Gareth Baber's team kept their cool and produced a 90-metre tournament-winning try, finished by Alosio Sovita Naduva.

Fiji's Alasio Sovita Naduva, left, reacts after scoring a dramatic last second try against Australia that won his team a third consecutive World Rugby Sevens Series title in Singapore ©Getty Images

"I’m speechless," captain Jerry Tuwai said.

"Australia are a very good side and took us to the wire.

"We gave everything for this final.

"Winning this tournament will boost our morale going to London and Paris."

Earlier in the day England, who lost their semi-final to Australia by 15-7, beat South Africa 26-24 to secure the bronze medal, while New Zealand secured fifth with a 36-17 victory over Samoa.

The Challenge Trophy winners were the United States after day two results against Argentina, Scotland and Canada in the final.

The next stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is due to be London on June 2 and 3.

With only 37 points between the top four teams, this year’s Series is still open.