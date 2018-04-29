Entries for this year's Gold Coast Marathon are up by 45 per cent, which organisers claim is down to runners wanting to take part on the same course used for this month's Commonwealth Games.

The marathons at Gold Coast 2018 were among the most dramatic events of the Games as Australia's Michael Shelley retained his title in the men's race after Scotland's Callum Hawkins collapsed with just over a mile to go when he led by two minutes.

The women's race was won by Namibia's Helalia Johannes.

The course for the Gold Coast Marathon follows mostly the same route as used for the Commonwealth Games but in reverse.

Overall entries for the Gold Coast Marathon weekend on June 30 and July 1 are so far 32 per cent higher than last year.

The entries for the 26.2 mile marathon, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, are 45 per cent higher and organisers are expected to exceed the record field of 6,216 in 2016.

International entries are also up 45 per cent and interstate entries are 22 per cent up on last year so far.

"The Gold Coast Marathon has a reputation as one of the most well-run on the planet and we’re leveraging exposure of the Commonwealth Games to attract more people than ever to the Coast’s marquee sporting events," Queensland's Minister for the Commonwealth Games Kate Jones told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Last year 24,902 people participated in the Gold Coast Marathon races, including a wheelchair marathon, half marathon, 15 kilometres, 10km plus junior and fun runs.

The attracted 3,244 runners from overseas and 7,023 from interstate.

The event was worth AUD$25 million (£14 million/$19 million/€16 million) to the local economy.