Fiji, beaten by New Zealand in this month’s Commonwealth Games final in the Gold Coast, have an early chance of some revenge as they meet the gold medallists in the quarter-finals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore.

Fiji were among four teams winning all their pool matches today in the Singapore National Stadium, and they are targeting a third consecutive Series victory.

The other pool winners were in the eighth of the 10 scheduled events within this year’s competition were Series leaders South Africa, England and Australia.

South Africa will now meet Kenya, runners-up to Fiji at the last two Series stops in Vancouver and Hong Kong.

Australia are due to meet Spain, and the final quarter-final scheduled to be between England and Samoa.

Defending champions Canada failed to progress from their pool matches - despite starting with a 26-14 win over Argentina, they then lost 26-12 to South Africa and 22-19 to Samoa.

NADUVAAAA is Nitroo. He takes it all the way for @fijirugby hitting a top speed of 36 Kmph #Singapore7s #36Club pic.twitter.com/zxObTqazIE — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 28, 2018

Fiji earned a 45-12 win over Japan, a 29-7 win over Russia, followed by a 33-5 victory over Spain.

South Africa’s other victories came over Samoa, 26-5, and 26-12 over Argentina.

England’s victories came against Kenya, by 28-19, the United States, by 19-14, and France, whom they beat 39-0.

Australia defeated Scotland 24-20, New Zealand 19-12 and Wales 38-0.

With three competitions remaining in this year’s Series, South Africa lead the standings with 126 points, three ahead of Fiji, and 19 ahead of New Zealand.