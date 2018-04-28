The President of the Ghana Swimming Association has been suspended as part of a growing visa scandal involving athletes, officials and journalists who allegedly travelled from the African country to Australia to attend the Commonwealth Games.

Theophilus Edzie has been forced to step down after being accused of adding 16 names to the original 10 listed as part of Ghana's swimming contingent for Gold Coast 2018.

He is also accused of booking accommodation for 11 people who were not part of the official party.

Earlier this month, Ghana’s Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Pius Hadzide was suspended because of the visa crisis.

It has led to 60 Ghanaians being arrested and deported after falsely claiming they were visiting Australia to attend the Commonwealth Games.

Kwado Baah Agyemang and Robert Sarfo Meshan, the Board chairman and the acting director-general of the National Sports Authority, have also been suspended.

Some of the names falsely added to the list by Edzie included some of his relatives, it has been reported in Ghana.





Theophilus Edzie has been suspended as President of the Ghana Swimming Association following a series of allegations linked to a visa scam connected to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast ©Facebook

It has been reported in the media in Ghana that some of people who travelled to Australia with the help of sports officials and from the Ministry of Sports reportedly paid between GHS15,000 (£2,500/$3.500/€2,750) to GHS22,000 (£3,500/$5,000/€4,000).

Others have also disclosed that they paid between €4,000 (£3,500/$5,000) and €5,000 (£4,500/$6,000).

"My Board should have allowed the investigations to end before taking this decision because it is a bad thing for me," Edzie told media in Ghana.

There are also currently five athletes from Ghana who have failed to return home to Accra after representing their country at Gold Coast 2018.

Ghana finished the Games with a solitary bronze medal, which was won by men’s under-64 kilograms boxer Jessie Lartey.

It meant the country finished short of their pre-Games target of five medals.