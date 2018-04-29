The Nepal Olympic Committee have organised a training day for doping control officers on Kathmandu in preparation for the 2019 South Asian Games.

The main objective of the training day, supported by the Government of the Maldives and the South Asian Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (SA RADO), was to establish a strong anti-doping presence in the region.

Eight participants from Nepal took part in the course, run by Bhutan national Nima Gylatsen, along with two each from Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and three from the Maldives.

The course was created as part of preparations for the 2019 South Asian Games ©OCA

Most of the participants were medical doctors in their respective countries.

Nepal Olympic Committee vice-president Jyoti Rana opened the session and then, alongside chairman of the Medical Commission of Nepal Olympic Committee Saroj Krishna, presented the participants with certificates upon its conclusion.

Rana went on to thank SA RADO and the Government of Maldives for helping establish the first training course of this kind in Nepal.

Nepal is due to host the 13th edition of the South Asian Games in 2019.