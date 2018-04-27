Russia, Canada, South Korea and Switzerland all won quarter-final encounters today at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2018 in Östersund.
Both sides had to play two matches today as knock-out action began at the Östersund Arena.
It followed the conclusion of round-robin matches yesterday.
Canada won 7-4 against Turkey while Russia prevailed against hosts Sweden 8-5.
South Korea also edged Japan 6-5.
Switzerland completed the semi-final line-up with an 8-5 success against Hungary.
South Korea will now face Russia in the semi-finals tomorrow.
Canada will lock horns with Switzerland.