Brisbane has today played host to a street parade for mostly Queensland-based sportsmen and women who represented Australia at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The parade went through Brisbane’s central business district, beginning at Reddacliff Place before heading to King George Square via Queen Street Mall.

At the end of the parade, Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Graham Quirk handed the city’s keys to Para-athlete Kurt Fearnley, who was given them on behalf of the Australian team.

"We honour you and we congratulate you for all that you have done in representing our nation of Australia," Quirk was reported as saying by the Brisbane Times.

"You have done us all proud.

"You gelled together as team and we really thank you and your families and all of those who have supported you for the enormous effort you put in to your display as you represented our nation at the Games."

Fearnley was given the honour of carrying Australia’s flag at the Closing Ceremony of Gold Coast 2018.

It came after he had won the men's T54 marathon and finished second in the men’s T54 1,500 metres event.

People turned out in their numbers to honour the Australian athletes ©Team Quirk/Twitter

"I experienced the generosity of the Queenslanders when we were in that bubble that was the Games and it was just beautiful," Fearnley said.

"I think what was held on the Gold Coast was something really special and you should be proud of yourselves."

Headlining the list of athletes along with Fearnley was teenage swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus.

Titmus won four medals, including three golds, at Gold Coast 2018.

The 17-year-old tasted victory in the women’s 400m and 800m freestyle events as well as the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

She also claimed the silver medal in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Swimmer Mitch Larkin, a winner of five gold medals at Gold Coast 2018, also took part in the parade along with the likes of Dane Bird-Smith, the men’s 20 kilometres race walk champion.

Australia finished top of the Gold Coast 2018 medal standings with 80 golds, 59 silvers and 59 bronzes.