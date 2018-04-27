The organisers of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade have announced that Sberbank of Russia will be the official banking partner of the Games.

The deal between Krasnoyarsk and Sberbank, which is considered to be Russia’s largest bank, was signed at the recent Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum.

The agreement will see a Sberbank office, where there will be English-speaking employees, built in the Universiade Village with terminals also set to be installed in sporting venues and accommodation buildings.

The bank will also distribute Universiade-branded cards and a unique series of Games-dedicated coins throughout the event.

Krasnoyarsk 2019 director Maxim Urazov expressed his delight at the agreement.

“It is very important to provide the easy access to the bank services for the guests of the competitions,” he said.

“More than 3,000 participants of the Winter Universiade 2019 are expected to arrive from 50 countries.

“A lot of details are to be considered during the preparation to the Games to make this event comfortable for all our guests."

Sberbank will be the official banking partner of Krasnoyarsk 2019 ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

“The provision of the access to the bank services is a very challenging task," he added.

"We are sure that the biggest bank in Russia will cope with it in the best way possible.

“Our partners do not lack experience - 145 million clients in 21 countries use the services of Sberbank.”

Chairman of the Siberian department of Sberbank, Kirill Brel added: “Sberbank is ready to join the preparation of the city for the Winter Universiade 2019.

“One of our main tasks is the creation of an innovative financial infrastructure in Krasnoyarsk that will correspond to the best world standards and provide maximum comfort to the participants of the Games, the guests of the Winter Universiade 2019 and to the residents of the city.”

The 2019 Winter Universiade is due to take place from March 2 to 12.