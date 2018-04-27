The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have submitted their bid to host the 2024 European Championships to UEFA.

The TFF gave their bid book to UEFA yesterday, before today's deadline.

Upon submitting the bid to UEFA, TFF President Yıldırım Demirören said: “We are pleased to present the Turkish bid to stage UEFA EURO 2024 to the continental body's general secretary today.

“I am also delighted to announce that our federation, which is bidding for the fourth successive time, has prepared our best bid ever, with unprecedented state support.

“All guarantees are given without any reservations, including some additional and innovative guarantees that will ensure the financial success of the tournament - thereby benefitting all UEFA member associations.

“It’s now our time, and we are ready to share together with the whole of Europe.”

The TFF are expected to be the final federation to submit their bid after the German Football Association (DFB) handed over their bid book on Tuesday.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland had considered entering the race but did not proceed.

Servet Yardimci has called for the Euro 2024 bid process to be transparent ©UEFA

In November last year, as reported by Sky Sports, TFF vice-president Servet Yardimci, who is also a member of UEFA's Executive Committee, said he was hoping for a transparent bid.

This was a reference to their lost bid for Euro 2016, which they lost to France by a single vote when UEFA was led by Michel Platini, a legendary player for the French national team.

Platini has since been banned from football for four years over an unrelated "disloyal payment" he received, authorised by then FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

"I hope this time our bid will be considered with openness and transparency,” Yardimci said.

The TFF vice-president went on to have a jibe at Germany’s bid for the tournament.

"Whoever deserves it, deserves it. Germany has hosted these tournaments in the past,” he said.

“The opportunity should be given to new territories, new areas, for the good of football."

Germany offered a similar dig at their rivals when they submitted their bid book on Tuesday.

“Euro 2024 staged in the heart of Europe will enable all of the participants to be given the best possible support by their fans.”

The decision on who will host Euro 2024, which will be awarded to a single nation following the 12-city cross-European tournament for Euro 2020, will be made on September 27.