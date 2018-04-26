Colombia's Sara Lopez has qualified for her fifth consecutive women’s compound Archery World Cup final in Shanghai.

The 23-year-old, who has come out on top at this tournament at the last three editions, only qualified 24th but managed to get past Danish ninth seed Tanja Jensen in her quarter-final before beating South Korea's So Chaewon by a close 144-143 scoreline in her last four match to book her place in the final on Saturday (April 28), where she will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi-Hsuan.

Following her semi-final win, Lopez said: “Even though I shot really bad in the qualification, I took those bad shots and I worked with my coach to have a good attitude for the matchplay.

“I did great in the individual matches, so it feels great.”

Over in the men's compound competition, South Korea's Kim Jongho will come up against Italy's Federico Pagnoni in Saturday's final.

Kim reached the final by beating Braden Gellenthien of the United States by a 10-9 scoreline in a shoot-off following a 148-148 draw in the regulation shooting of the semi-final.

Pagnoni upset the odds by defeating Dutchman Mike Schloesser, one of the pre-tournament favourites, by a 148-147 scoreline in his last four match.

Chang Hye Jin was one of several South Korean archers to perform well in Shanghai ©Getty Images

The South Korean success continued in the recurve competitions as the Asian nation managed to have archers qualify for both the men's and women's finals.

World number one Kim Woojin, a gold medalist at the team event at Rio 2016, will face Brady Ellison of the United States in the men's final whilst Chang Hye Jin will come up against China's Qixuan An in the women's.

Kim beat Japan's Furukawa Takaharu by a convincing 7-3 scoreline in his semi-final whilst Ellison required a shootout to see off Kim's compatriot Lee Woo Seok in his last four encounter.

Chang also required a shootout to reach the women's final, eventually beating Italy's Vanessa Landi 19-18, giving her a 6-5 win overall.

An had a simpler route to the final - a comprehensive 6-4 win against Denmark's Maja Jager.

Matches also took place in the compound and recurve team events.

South Korea will face the United States in Saturday's men's compound final whilst Russia will take on Chinese Taipei in the women's.

As was the case in the individual recurve events, South Korea have teams in both the men’s and women’s team finals on Saturday.

The men's team will take on Japan whilst the women will face Chinese Taipei.

The event continues tomorrow.