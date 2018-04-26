Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has insisted that it was "worth it" hosting this month's Commonwealth Games and has now vowed to evaluate how best to benefit from the venue and transport legacy.

Tate, speaking 11 days after the Closing Ceremony in the Australian city, also admitted that they could have done better in anticipating crowds before citing the women's 4x100 metres medley relay swimming as his sporting highlight.

"It [hosting the Games] was worth it and much more on so many fronts," he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It was worth it in the investment and infrastructure, it was worth it for the broadening of the economy, the pride of the city to shine and the promotional value we have got worldwide, and to show the credentials that we are a can-do city.

"This means investors saying if they can do it and have the infrastructure, then we should invest.

"Plus the Games were fun too."

Tate described volunteers as the most "heartwarming" element of the Games and as something which "went well beyond the expectations".

Bronte Campbell's recovery from behind to power Australia to medley relay swimming gold was cited as his favourite moment while wheelchair races and Games ambassador Kurt Fearnley was his "personal here".

"One thing we probably could have done better was anticipating the crowds," Tate added.

"What I am getting at is that I would have liked buses to be there waiting for the crowds, not to have the crowds wait for the buses."

Bronte Campbell's performance in the medley relay was hailed as a sporting highlight of Gold Coast 2018 by Tom Tate ©Getty Images

The Mayor explained how there will now be "debriefs of how the traffic congestion-busting solution could be used as a legacy" and "how we use the sporting facilities we now have".

"In the first instance I want to see the locals booking them out," he added to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"We want all those things to be used.

"We will also reflect on Festival 2018 and the cultural part to take it forward to next year’s Bleach Festival to make it even bigger than Festival 2018."

He also reiterated plans to host further sporting events including the International Association of Athletics Federations World Athletics Championships.

"The pride of the Gold Coast is there and it runs deep.

"We only need an opportunity and event for it to shine.

"The Commonwealth Games has done this and it encouraged me to look at other world events such as the World Athletics Championships.

"We can handle it at a breeze.

"We have the infrastructure and the great volunteers so the pride will carry on."