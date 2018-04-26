The 2018 All-Africa Korfball Championship is due to begin in Zimbabwe tomorrow with one place up for grabs at next year’s World Championship in South Africa.

Hosts Zimbabwe will be joined by Malawi, South Africa and Zambia in contesting the three-day competition in Chitungwiza.

As the World Championship will be held in South Africa, they have already qualified automatically as hosts and therefore only the top team besides them will earn a berth.

All-Africa Korfball Championship action will take place at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex.

Zimbabwe is ranked second on the continent after South Africa, but expectations are high that they will make good use of their home advantage.

"The squad we selected for the International Korfball Federation (IKF) World Cup qualifiers has been in camp since last week," Zimbabwe coach Percy Samugadza told NewsDay.

"We have been practising throughout the week and we are confident of doing well.

"We have confidence that we will qualify."

The four countries will compete in a round-robin group stage before play-off matches are held between the first and second-placed teams, and the third and fourth-placed sides.

The All-Africa Korfball Championship is the sport’s second continental competition to take place this year.

It follows last month’s Pan-American Championship in the Colombian city of Cali.

IKF President Jan Fransoo claimed in January that 2018 would be an exciting year for the sport with Continental Championships providing the main focus.

Tokyo will stage the Asia-Oceania Championship from July 29 to August 5 before The Netherlands hosts the European event from October 13 to 21.

The 2019 World Championship is scheduled to take place in Durban from August 1 to 10.