International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer has met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sports Minister Miri Regev to discuss the development of judo and sport in the country.

The meeting took place in Tel Aviv on the eve of the European Judo Championships, which is currently being hosted in the Israeli city.

During their meeting, the trio are said to have discussed the different aspects of international judo and Israel with President Vizer saying that “sport should be a model of friendship, peace and solidarity for the new generations, in order to build a modern and stable world”.

They also spoke about the possibility of Israel organising an IJF World Judo Tour event, which is open to all countries.

These ideas may have emerged following some recent controversial incidents which have seen Israeli athletes barred from competing at certain events in the Middle East.

The meeting came on the eve of the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv ©IJF

President Vizer also took time to congratulate European Judo Union President Sergey Soloveychik and Israel Judo Association President Moshe Ponti for organising the current championships in Tel Aviv.

He went on to wish athletes good luck in this week's competition.

VIzer made what was considered a significant interjection during discussion on Israel at a joint International Federations and International Olympic Committee Executive Board meeting in Bangkok last week.

"Israel has rights of non-discrimination, but they are also expecting sport to solve problems they have not been able to solve politically with these countries for decades," he said.

"We cannot solve these problems one way or another.

"We have to involve them and their authorities in dialogue together with concerned countries because just having a one-sided dialogue [just with the other side] would not solve it.

"Our most important message is to be a model for next generation in Israel and Islamic countries."