FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been accused of asking FIFA’s Evaluation Taskforce to find faults in the Morocco bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A "senior source" at FIFA has apparently told the BBC that Infantino "encouraged" the Evaluation Taskforce to find evidence that could block Morocco's candidacy.

This is not the first time that Infantino has been accused of trying to harm Morocco’s bid.

Earlier this month, the Morocco 2026 bid team claimed football's world governing body changed the scoring system just 24 hours before the African nation submitted their bid in a bid to hamper their efforts - something FIFA denies.

The changes to the scoring system saw infrastructure, including stadia and hotels, account for 70 per cent of the initial score given to a bid before it can qualify to enter the ballot.

A FIFA spokesman, however, has denied that Infantino, who is thought to favour the joint 2026 World Cup bid from Canada, the United States and Mexico as it would generate more income, has been trying to block the Morocco 2026 bid.

They told BBC Sport: “The bidding process for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been designed to evaluate the bids against objective criteria and so avoid a return to the secret and subjective decisions of the past.

“The process is as fair, objective and transparent as it can get as demonstrated with the publication of the bid books, all bidding documents and the scoring system.

“The taskforce’s assessment is guided by clear and objective criteria and its report will be made public to guarantee full transparency of the process.

"The FIFA President is not involved in this process and he will not take part in the vote of the congress.

"These are facts and not ‘maybe’ or gossip.”

Fatma Samoura is being investigated by FIFA's Ethics Committee ©Getty Images

It has been claimed that Infantino's supposed efforts to undermine the bid has led to Morocco’s bid has led to FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, who was appointed by Infantino in 2016, being reported to FIFA's ethics committee due to a conflict of interest.

FIFA's Evaluation Taskforce have apparently discovered an undeclared family link between Samoura, a Senegalese national, and Morocco 2026 ambassador El Hadji Diouf, a former striker for the Senegalese national team.

Samoura, however, is calm about the allegations and is said to be "fully aware of this upcoming complaint", which is said to be "tenuous", and has "a good idea who is conveying this message".

"The whole country of Senegal will laugh at FIFA Ethics... because everyone in my country knows the origin of El Hadji Diouf,” she added.

Diouf was raised by his grandparents after his father left when he was eight years old.

The two have now reconnected and are said to be on good terms.

Morocco 2026 have apparently responded scathingly to today's news and, as reported by insideworldfootball, a source close to the team said: “Moroccans believe this story has no substance and is another shameful attempt at undermining the bid process.

"The Moroccans are in no doubt who is behind the perceived conspiracy.

"The Ethics [committee] should focus on the wrongdoings of the FIFA leadership instead,"

The decision on who will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be made at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13 – one day before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia begins.