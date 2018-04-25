South Africa’s medallists from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games have been honoured at a champions’ parade in Pretoria.

The country won 37 medals in the Australian city, comprising 13 golds, 11 silvers and 13 bronzes.

It saw them finish sixth in the overall standings, one place higher than at Glasgow 2014.

The official welcoming parade for the medallists begun at Burgers Park and came to a conclusion at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Along the route were stops at Sammy Marks Mall on Madiba Street, Bosman Station, as well as the Sunny Park Mall where athletes were greeted by supporters and heralded by a brass band.

Throngs of excited sports fans cheered the team’s passing and got to mingle with South Africa’s medallists.

The main welcoming function was hosted by the CSIR International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Among the speakers was Gideon Sam, President of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

He was joined by the likes of Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa and chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission, Alfred Nevhutanda.

Double swimming gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker, centre, with Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa, left, and SASCOC President Gideon Sam, right ©Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Many of South Africa’s medallists were in attendance, including swimmers Chad le Clos and Tatjana Schoenmaker, and middle-distance runner Caster Semenya.

Le Clos won gold medals in the men’s 50 metres butterfly, 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly as well as silver in the 100m freestyle and bronze in the men’s 4x100m medley relay.

Schoenmaker triumphed in the women’s 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke, while Semenya achieved the women’s 800m and 1,500m track double.

Also present were Luvo Manyonga and Martin Erasmus, gold medallists in the men’s long jump and the men’s freestyle wrestling under 97 kilograms event respectively.

Medal-winning athletes and their coaches in attendance were presented with handsome financial incentives, as promised by SASCOC prior to Gold Coast 2018.

Each gold medallist was given R50,000 ZAR (£2,900/$4,000/€3,300), while their coaches received R12,500 ZAR (£700/$1,000/€800).

Silver medal-winning athletes and their coaches were given R25,000 ZAR (£1,400/$2,000/€1,600) and R7,500 ZAR (£400/$600/€500) respectively.

A sum of R15,000 ZAR (£900/$1,200/€1,000) was awarded to each bronze medal-winning athlete, while their coaches gained R5,000 ZAR (£290/$400/€330).

Gold Coast 2018 concluded on April 15.