A tour to the Tōhoku region affected by the devastating Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 is forming part of a Tokyo 2020 World Press Briefing later this year.

The visit, which is being billed as an extension to the tour, is being organised and funded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

An earthquake which had its epicentre off the coast of Tōhoku triggered a tsunami which devastated the areas of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate.

The natural disasters killed around 16,000 people, while it also caused a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The tour to areas affected is scheduled for September 7.

It will follow a three-day tour of venues and other functional areas due to be used at the Japanese Games.

“Every time I visit the region, I am always surprised by the area’s recovery," said Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya.

"People who I know in Tohoku often tell me that the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be one’s immediate dream, giving him or her renewed value of life in many ways.

"These words are really encouraging.

"And today, we are even more determined to deliver the Games success, bringing power and energy of the Games to every corner of the nation."

Residents of Rikuzentakata in Iwate fly kites with numbers of the city's victims in the 2011 tsunami and earthquake disaster ©Getty Images

Takaya also described the city's initiative as a "great opportunity for international press to discover how the the areas are being recovered and how sports and athletes have played crucial roles in the recovery effort".

"Indeed, Japan’s sports communities and athletes themselves rediscovered the roles of sports in society as they have been proactively participating in the effort for the past seven years," he added.

"We hope that many WPB (World Press Briefing) participants to secure extra days to visit Tōhoku and find the region’s story around the vivid demonstration of the power of sports."

Registration for the World Press Briefing opened on April 16.

Fukushima is still scheduled to host at least one baseball game at Tokyo 2020.