Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has hosted a luncheon for members of the country’s Gold Coast 2018 team on their return home from the Commonwealth Games.

He did so at his lavish lake side State House in Entebbe, Kawowo Sports reports.

Among those present was Janet Museveni, the First Lady and Cabinet Minister of Education and Sports, and Charles Bakkabulindi, the State Minister for Sports.

The team, which returned home on Thursday (April 19), was officially received by Janet Museveni before a welcome dinner at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Yoweri Museveni has promised to build houses for Uganda’s two gold medallists at Gold Coast 2018; Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei and Stella Chesang.

Cheptegei won the men’s 10,000 metres and men’s 5,000m events, while Chesang came out on top in the women’s 10,000m.

Uganda finished 15th in the medal standings having also won one silver and two bronzes.

Their total of six was one more than the African nation managed at Glasgow 2014, where they claimed one gold and four bronzes.

Munyo Solomon Mutai was the silver medallist in the men’s marathon.

Uganda’s bronze medals came courtesy of Mercyline Chelangat in the women’s 10,000m and boxer Juma Miiro in the men’s under 49 kilograms category.

Each of the medallists will be paid monthly by the Government of Uganda, starting this month.

Museveni said he had made a promise that whoever wins a gold medal at an international competition would get a monthly salary of Shs 5 million (£968/$1,349/€1,108).

He also vowed to provide Shs 3 million (£581/$809/€665) per month to silver medallists and Shs 1 million (£194/$270/€222) per month to bronze medallists.

Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei won two of Uganda's three gold medals at Gold Coast 2018 with one of his victories coming in the men's 10,000m ©Getty Images

"The five medallists will get onto the payroll," Museveni was reported as saying by Kawowo Sports.

"I have also been told of some arrears to other athletes.

"They will be cleared."

According to reports, Uganda was one the countries to have athletes and officials go missing during Gold Coast 2018.

Two of the country's weightlifters absconded along with total of eight Cameroonian competitors, Rwandan powerlifting coach Paul Nsengiyumva, and two from Sierra Leone.

Kenyan boxer Brian Agina also disappeared following the conclusion of the Games.

All of those who attended the event in the Australian city are free to stay in the country until their visas expire on May 15.

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had issued a warning to athletes in the lead-up to Gold Coast 2018 not to overstay the visas they were issued to compete.

Dutton had warned athletes that there were "penalties for those who do the wrong thing".

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie urged the athletes to "stay within the law" and not stay in Australia beyond the expiry of their visas.

Ugandan athletes were also warned against vanishing during Gold Coast 2018 prior to the event.

Two Ugandan rugby sevens players, Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo, went missing after Glasgow 2014.

They were reportedly seen working at a car wash in Cumbernauld, a town 14 miles to the north-east of Glasgow, but were later found living at a hostel for asylum seekers in Cardiff.