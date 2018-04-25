The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) is still waiting for official notice of a national athlete, who won a bronze medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, violating anti-doping rules.

Although the name of the athlete or the sport involved has not been announced, Malaysia’s Chef de Mission for Gold Coast 2018, Huang Ying How, has confirmed that an athlete has failed a test.

Ying How was reported as saying by The Star Online that "the athlete was tested before leaving for Gold Coast but the result only came out towards the end of the Games".

But he added that it is not up to him to reveal which sport is involved and that the Olympic Council of Malaysia should be releasing a statement soon.

OCM secretary general Datuk Low Beng Choo said the body was only told unofficially that a national athlete had failed for using a banned substance following a test by the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas).

"I am unable to give any comments on the matter as it was still in the process,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

"We only knew that there was a case after Adamas had conducted the tests...we are still waiting for further information as it was still in the process.

"We in the OCM want to obtain the information in order to advise on what should be done by all parties concerned including the athlete."

Adamas director Datuk Dr Ramlan Abdul Aziz said the body can only reveal any other relevant information "to give clarity to the situation" after the announcement had been made and revealed to the public.

Malaysia won 24 gold medals at Gold Coast 2018, comprising seven golds, five silvers and 12 bronzes.

They placed 12th in the medal standings, failing to meet their target of a top-10 finish.

Three of Malaysia’s bronze medals came in rhythmic gymnastics thanks to the performances of Kwan Dict Weng in the hoop and individual all-around, and Sie Yan Koi in the ribbon.

Garnering two bronze medals were the sports of badminton, through Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in the men’s doubles and Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in the mixed doubles, and diving, courtesy of Mun Yee Leong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the women's synchronised 10 metres platform and women’s synchronised three metres springboard.

Malaysia’s other bronze medals were won by Muhamad Afiq Mohamad Ali Hanafiah in the men’s 100m T12, shooter Alia Sazana Azahari in the women’s 25m pistol, squash player Nafiizwan Adnan in the men’s singles, table tennis players Ho Ying and Lyne Karen in the women’s doubles, and weightlifter Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad in the men’s 85 kilograms category.

The Malaysian Weightlifting Federation (MWF) has claimed that it has not been informed about any its athletes having failed a doping test before Gold Coast 2018.

MWF’s acting secretary Abu Hanapah Ismail admitted, however, that the Gold Coast 2018 squad had undergone a pre-Games doping screening, the results of which have not yet been received.

"Yes, we did carry out internal testing prior to the Commonwealth Games, and it was conducted by the national Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia," Hanapah was reported as saying by the New Straits Times.

"The test was conducted on three groups of our athletes - the first two group tests was done roughly a month before the Games, and we have received the results.

"None of them failed the test.

"The third group was tested later, roughly a week before the Games, as they had been training abroad in preparation for the Games.

"We have not received the test results for this last group yet.

"Obviously, we do not want any of our athletes involved in doping as it is very, very bad for the sport."