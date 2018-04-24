UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock has admitted that improving Britain's trade links post-Brexit is an important reason why the British Government is backing Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Staging the Games is costing £750 million ($1 billion/€850 million) with the UK Government contributing up to 75 per cent of that amount.

They have admitted that helping forge closer trading relationships with countries from the Commonwealth after Britain leaves the European Union in 2019 was one of the main motivations for supporting Birmingham 2022.

The English city was awarded the Games in December after the decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) in March 2017 to take them away from Durban after the South African city failed to meet a series of financial deadlines.

"The Games will boost regeneration in the area and it will drive an outstanding cultural programme, reaching out to the Commonwealth whilst telling the story of one of its most vibrant cities," Hancock wrote in a blog for the GCF.

"Sporting events aren’t just about what takes places on the pitch, the track or in the pool.

A trade expo held before the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be a chance for Britain to establish new trade links with competing countries ©Wikipedia

"They also present a fantastic opportunity to spark new trade relationships and forge new trade deals.

"We are committed to building strong and enduring trading partnerships with our friends across the Commonwealth.

"As part of this mission, there will be a major trade Expo before the Birmingham Games and a major programme to build business links with Commonwealth nations.

"The Expo, and the Commonwealth Games, will be an important milestone in the rich and vibrant history of the city.

"This is Birmingham’s chance to show its place as the heart of the UK and the soul of the Commonwealth, as it brings together athletes and supporters from across the world.

"It will be about more than the Games, but have a wider mission."