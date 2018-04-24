The Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) has announced it will boycott the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow in June.

The decision was taken today during a meeting of the FFU Executive Committee in Kiev.

Ukraine's Government last month banned the country's athletes from competing at any events in Russia in protest of their neighbour's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

They also claimed it was because of the doping scandal involving Russia's athletes.

The Government in Kiev has since scaled this back to recommending athletes do not compete in Russia and warning them, that if they decide to do so, then their trip will not be funded.

The Football Federation of Ukraine took the decision not to send a representative to the FIFA Congress in Moscow or accept its allocation of tickets for Russia 2018 during a meeting at its headquarters in Kiev ©FFU

The FFU have also announced that they will not be taking up their allocation of tickets for the World Cup in Russia due to kickoff on June 14 and end with the final on July 15.

In February the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine announced that it would refuse to televise matches from the tournament.

Ukraine finished third in their qualifying group behind Iceland and Croatia and failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

To avoid sanctions from FIFA, the FFU announced they would empower Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine in Moscow Ruslan Nimchinsky to attend the Congress.

It remains unclear, though, whether Nimchinsky will be allowed to vote on Ukraine's behalf during the Congress on June 12 and 13, including for the host country of the 2026 World Cup which Morocco and the United bid of the United States, Canada and Mexico are both candidates.