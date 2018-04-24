Hosts Iran beat Russia in the final of the World Super 6 sitting volleyball event as action concluded today in Tabriz.

Having gone through their five pool matches undefeated, the Paralympic champions capped off their tournament with another victory at the Sadra Sports Hall.

In the bronze medal match, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Ukraine.

Germany finished fifth after overcoming the United States 25-18, 31-29, 23-25, 25-19 in a play-off.

This is the second edition of the international competition, which only included women’s teams last year and saw Russia take the gold medal in Hangzhou in China.

